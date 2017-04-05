Arrests reported by Baxley Police

The following are highlights of incidents that were handled by officers of the Baxley Police Department over the past several days.
On March 9, at approximately 10:26 a.m., officers accompanied by the animal control officer answered a call to a First Street address in reference to an abandoned animal complaint. On arrival, neighbors informed officers that the residents had left the home and had not been back for about four days to check on the animals they had left behind inside the home. Officers discovered that there were four dogs inside the home, without food and water and very unsanitary conditions, along with being very malnourished. The four dogs were taken into protective custody, and placed into the city’s animal shelter where they were fed and watered. The animals received other care as needed. After a brief investigation, Jaron Herrington, 22, and Paige Wright, 21, both of Baxley were charged with one count each cruelty to animals.
March 9 at approx. 11:32 a.m., officers met with a resident at a Highland Drive address in reference to a theft. On arrival, the resident told officers that sometime during the night, person(s) unknown entered her 2011 Nissan Altima and removed several cd’s from a case.
March 11 at approx. 8:15 p.m., officers stopped a blue Ford Mustang for a traffic violation on South Main Street. When officers approached the driver of the car, he sped off and led officers on a short chase. The driver brought the vehicle to a stop, then jumped out and ran which resulted in a short foot chase by officers. The driver was apprehended in a short distance and taken into custody without further incident. Charged in connection with this incident was Alfonso Nails, 44, of Baxley, on charges of one count each failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, improper turn, improper lane change, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and driving under the influence.
March 13 at approx. 12:14 p.m., officers met with the owner of the Country Convenience Store in reference to a fictitious check. On arrival, the owner told officers that she had taken in a check for $1,995.33, and was later notified by her bank that the check was fictitious. After an investigation, Lenora Norris, 32, of Baxley, was charged with one count forgery in the third degree in connection with this incident.
March 14 at approx. 2:00 p.m., officers met with a complainant at the police department in reference to a lost or mislaid property incident. On arrival, the complainant told officers that he was at McDonald’s and left his wallet on the counter while placing his order and apparently had left it there. He said once he noticed he did not have his wallet, he returned to McDonald’s only to discover it was gone. Investigation revealed that the wallet was earlier found by an employee and turned in, where another person inside the business claimed it before the victim came back in to report it missing. After a brief investigation, William Mobley, 45, of Baxley was charged with one count theft of lost/mislaid property in connection with this incident.
