Market Hog Show results announced

Wednesday, April 5. 2017
Pictured - 2017 Appling County 4-H/ FFA Market Hog Show Exhibitors (left to right) Front row: Rachel Hughes, Kaytlyn Crapps, Kamryn White, Ashton Carter, Axel White, and Jack Reeves. Middle: Anna Kate Folsom, Paige Hand, Madie Bragg, Michael White, Baker Hataway, and Josie Gunter. Back: Tanner Folsom, Macy Hataway, Canton Whitty, John Michael Hunter, Chloe Boatright, Ally Smith, Lilly Altman, and Jamin Miles.


Monday, February 27, twenty 4-H and FFA members participated in the 2017 Appling County 4-H/ FFA Market Hog Show, sponsored by the Appling County Stockman’s Association. The show was judged by Matt Howell of Brooks County.
Tanner Folsom’s 262-pound gilt was chosen as Grand Champion. Reserve Champion was Madie Bragg’s 230-pound barrow.

The three class winners and their weights were: Class 1 – Madie Bragg, 230 lbs.; Class 2 – Tanner Folsom, 262 lbs.; Class 3 – Anna Kate Folsom, 270 lbs.

In the Appling County Farrowed (pigs must be born in Appling County) division, Grand Champion went to Tanner Folsom. Anna Kate Folsom received Reserve Champion honors.

Southeastern Gin presented the Showmanship first place winners with a plaque and check for their efforts. The 1st place winners were: Chloe Boatright, 1st year exhibitor; Baker Hataway, Junior division; Anna Kate Folsom, Senior Division.

