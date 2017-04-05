Pictured - 2017 Appling County 4-H/ FFA Market Hog Show Exhibitors (left to right) Front row: Rachel Hughes, Kaytlyn Crapps, Kamryn White, Ashton Carter, Axel White, and Jack Reeves. Middle: Anna Kate Folsom, Paige Hand, Madie Bragg, Michael White, Baker Hataway, and Josie Gunter. Back: Tanner Folsom, Macy Hataway, Canton Whitty, John Michael Hunter, Chloe Boatright, Ally Smith, Lilly Altman, and Jamin Miles.
Monday, February 27, twenty 4-H and FFA members participated in the 2017 Appling County 4-H/ FFA Market Hog Show, sponsored by the Appling County Stockman’s Association. The show was judged by Matt Howell of Brooks County.
Market Hog Show results announced
