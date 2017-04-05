Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Harold H. Martin, age 72, who passed away Friday, March 31, 2017 at Harborview Health Systems under the care of Hospice of South Georgia. He was a lifelong resident of Wayne County and loving brother. He was a retired meter reader for Atlanta Gas Light Company, a licensed mortician and a member of Odum Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hyman and Evelyn Holland Martin.
Survivors include two sisters, Pam and John Shaver of Screven and Dian and Berry Kicklighter of Oxford; one niece, Andrea and Jayson Head of Rutledge; two nephews, Paul and Angie McDuffie of Odum and Patrick and Lauren Kicklighter of Atlanta and several great nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services were held Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Holland Cemetery with the Reverend Gabe Gill officiating.
Interment followed.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at milesnobles.com.
Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Harold H. Martin.