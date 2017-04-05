Roland Hayward Rooks, age 82, died on March 19, 2017.
He was born to the late Althia and Henrietta C. Rooks on December 29, 1934. He attended Baxley Training School. He was married to his beloved wife of 60 years, Annie Bea, in December of 1956.
He joined Harper Chapel United Methodist Church at an early age. He served faithfully and humbly as a trustee, member of the United Methodist Men, and member of Sunday school, church custodian and served wherever needed. He loved the Lord and enjoyed singing. He was employed at Cromer Chevrolet, Georgia Power and First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Donald Rooks, Harold Rooks, Carzell Rooks, Thirkield Rooks, the Reverend David Rooks, Pernell Rooks, Wilmatene Rooks, Elizabeth Tillman and Althia Cray.
Survivors include wife, Annie Bea “Mama” Rooks; children, Bettye Rooks-Waters, Alla “Puny” Graves, Kenneth Rooks and Terry “Old Man” Rooks; Sharee, Valencia and Chandra, who he loved as daughters; grandchildren, Austin (Charis) Waters, Victor Waters, Marcus (Samantha) Rooks, Victoria (Dexter) Kearney, Kyle Wynn, Malcolm Cray, Myles “Brother” Graves and Kenya “Suddah” Rooks; great-grandchildren, Aniyla, Caleb and Savannah; brother, Norman (JoAnn) Rooks; sisters, Evelyn Isom, Alretta Wooten and Zelene (the Reverend Columbus) Burns; sister in laws, Ruby Lee Rooks, Eva Jean Johnson and Willie Mae Rooks. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Harper Chapel United Methodist Church with the Reverend Abra Lattany-Reed serving as pastor and eulogist.
Internment followed in the Baxley Cemetery.
Repast was held in the social hall of St. James A.M.E. Church.
Visitation was held Friday, March 24, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at C.M. Brown Funeral Home.
Active pallbearers were Lorenza Rooks, allen Tillman, Eugene Rooks, Whitney Coleman, Lorenza Fredrick and Jonathan Rooks.
Honorary pallbears Douglas Rooks, Kyron Rooks, Richard McCall, Leon Gilcrease, Eddie James Hall, Oliver Hall, Raymond Gadsden and Chris Gilcrease.
Musical selections were rendered by Harper Chapel Senior Choir, James Isom, and Anthony and Amy Tillman.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.