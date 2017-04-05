Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Sarah Miller Burkett, age 65, who passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Appling HealthCare System. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Carter; grandson, Wade Carter and parents, Virgil and Ruby Williams Miller.
Survivors include her son, Scott Carter and wife, Lisa of Surrency; husband, Roger Burkett of Hazlehurst; six grandchildren, Casey Carter, Lance Carter, Jessie Carter, Marah Eason, Kayley Carter and Chelsae Powell; 11 great grandchildren; two brothers, Elmer Miller of Hazlehurst and Herman Miller and wife, Merle of Surrency; one sister, Joyce Roach and husband, Tommy of Surrency, several nieces, nephews and other family.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Miles-Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Karl Sexton officiating.
Interment followed at the Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held Tuesday, March 28, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers were Keith Norris, Lonnie Norris, June Gumapas, Shawn Kursy, Dean Davis and Nick Mann.
Honorary pallbearers were Joe Carter, Ryan Perry, Tommy Roach and Jimmy McDonald.
