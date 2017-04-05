Mittie Byrd Dickerson, age 58, died on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
She was born to the late Herbert and Bernice Byrd on November 21, 1958. She attended the public school system of Appling County. She was united in holy matrimony to Ellis Dickerson.
Preceding her in death, parents, Herbert and Bernice Byrd; stepdaughter Yvonne; brothers, Wilma “Billgoat” McTier and Herbert “Peter” Byrd.
Survivors include husband, Ellis Dickerson; sisters, Vivian Richardson, Jean Etta Byrd, Maudell (Richard) Rogers, Sharon (Johnny B) Williams, Patricia Byrd and Ruby Baynes; brothers, Vernon Byrd, Kenny (Teresa) Byrd, Alvin (Tonya) Byrd, Stan (Tammy) Byrd, Randall (Tonia) Byrd; sister in law, Elaine (Edward) Wright; special nieces, Ingrid Troup and Toya Johnson; special nephew, Jayden Franklin; special cousins, Ronald Ryals and Arron Ryals.
Six step-grandchildren, Godmother Alberta Ryals, special friends Linda Butler, Dorothy Solomon Bridges and Cheryl Brady along with many nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Rachel Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop Michael Jordan presiding and Dr. Kendall Bennamon officiating.
Internment followed in Mizpah Church Cemetary.
Repast was held in the social hall of Mizpah Church.
Visitation was held Friday, March 31, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at C.M. Brown Funeral Home.
Active pallbearers were Vernon Byrd, Kenny Byrd, Alvin Byrd, Stan Byrd, Randall Byrd and Chandler Byrd.
Musical selections were rendered by the choir and Tammy Byrd.
Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.