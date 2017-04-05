Alfreida Lavern Hayes-Burkett, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. She was born on January 25, 1931 to Charity Manor and Jessie Lenon Hayes. She attended Savannah State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education. She was a teacher for the Appling County Board of Education.
She married Rudolph (Buster) Burkett on May 5, 1952 and to this union four children were born, Ronald, Pat, Jeno and Brian.
She left many relatives, loved ones and friends. While she may not have pleased everyone she met, they certainly admired her.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Surrency Grove Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. with Artis Carswell presiding with Pastor Daniel Smith serving as eulogist.
Visitiation was held Friday, March 31, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Baxley Funeral Home.
Active pallbearers were EJ Hayes, Charles Jones, Thaddeus Wilcox, Troy Boy Gibbs, Colon Hayes and Kenneth Hayes.
Honorary pallbearers included all who assisted her with care.
Musical selections were rendered by Kenneth Woodruff, Surrency Grove Baptist Church Choir, Kathy Gibbs and Jason Powell.
arrangements were under the direction of Baxley Funeral Home.