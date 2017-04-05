John Hilton Fields, Sr., of Brunswick, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Hospice of The Golden Isles. He was 89.
Funeral services were conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017 in the Chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Wright Culpepper officiating.
Interment followed with Military Honors in Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery with Handy Jernigan, III, Randy Jernigan, James Langston, III, Jered Fields, Dylan Jackson, Allen Lockhart, Roby Jernigan, and Randon Jernigan serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers were Sea Island Security employees.
He was born in Appling County on September 5, 1927 to the late John D. and Maggie Lou C. Fields. He attended and graduated from Surrency High School in 1944. Mr. Fields was a veteran of the US Army serving in the European Theater of WWII. After service to his country Mr. Fields moved to Glynn County in 1968 and was employed with Babcock and Wilcox and Sea Island, both from which he retired. He was a member of College Place United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edith D. Fields, and a brother, William F. Fields.
Survivors include a son, John H. Fields, Jr. of Jacksonville, three daughters, Brenda Jernigan (Handy), Cynthia Langston, and Pam Jackson (Randy), all of Brunswick, eight grandchildren, Handy Jernigan, III, Randy Jernigan, Sandra Buie, Jennings Bryan Fields, Jered Fields, James Langston, III, Mallory Jackson Clark, and Dylan Jackson, 16 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, a brother, Robert C. Fields (Christine) of Port Wentworth, a sister, Vivian Kelly of Hollywood, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was Saturday morning, April 1, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Hour at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.