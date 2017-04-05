Eyewitness testimony

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, April 5. 2017
Comments (0)
By Billy G. Howard

No matter how doubtful or unbelieving many in society want to assert they are when it comes to the concept of life after death, there are times when things happen for which no other logical explanation can be offered. Some occurrences simply can’t be explained away or merely dismissed as foolishness, no matter how hard one might try.

As part of the Kairos Prison Ministry, several volunteers and I have been preparing for an intense weekend of ministry. The undertaking is slated to take place at the maximum security facility (MCI) in Raiford, FL the third weekend of this month. However, that isn’t the focus of this column as something transpired Tuesday of last week I felt there was no other option except to share the details with anyone who believes in Jesus. I think its purpose would be as well, if not better served, by informing anyone who professes they don’t believe.
A Kairos “brother’s” wife had been undergoing a series of health related challenges for quite some time and we, as a spiritual family, had been constantly keeping the matter before the Lord in prayer. No matter how hard or how much people pray, sometimes things won’t turn out the way we hope as God’s destiny for a person can’t be circumvented by our “free will.” His divine will always supersede man’s as it isn’t for us to know the plans the Lord has laid out for all of mankind; not just our minimal portion of time and space within the scheme of the universe.

On Monday, March 27 at 6:17 p.m., the relatively close knit “family” of Kairos volunteers received an email from Mr. George Spencer. As opposed to me providing a feeble attempt at explaining I reasoned it better to allow Mr. Freeman, the husband, to detail the situation himself:
“Dear Friends and Neighbors,
This morning at 11:45 a.m., Joanne Freeman passed into eternity at the Freeman home, surrounded by her loving husband Duane and family. Duane called awhile later and left a message for me, and I went to be with them. The family was both happy for Joanne to be in a better place, and sad to be missing her.
Joanne had been sitting in her high-backed wheelchair enjoying the beautiful day, when she began looking up all around her. When she was asked what she was doing, she said she was looking at all the angels. Then she breathed a couple of more breaths, and away she went, and as Duane said, leaving the “husk” of her body here, while the angels took her home to heaven.

To read the complete column pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner