Mental malfunctions

One of my problems is language. Words do not flow off my tongue or drip like honey to turn into beautiful oral constructions; instead, they trip, fall, and fracture themselves into shattered fragments on the floor. Just last weekend, I said to Larry, “I’ve sorted the clothes already. Will you put them in the microwave for me? Don’t forget to add detergent.” He understood me perfectly. We’ve lived together a long time. Once I said to him, “I’m glad you speak my language.”
“I do not speak it, dear,” he replied. “I just understand it. There’s a big difference. Never forget that.”
I go to the cabinet and stand in front of it, wondering what I needed from it. I make elaborate grocery lists and leave them posted on the refrigerator when I go to the store. I used to mail the phone bill twice and forget to pay the electric bill, or I send the electric bill to the phone company and vice versa, but online bill pay solved that particular problem for me. Sometimes people ask me if I don’t fear hackers and cyber theft. I confess that those things sometimes cross my mind, but I believe paying online is better for me than the old way. The bills actually get to my creditors. I’m told that lots of people do little absent-minded things like the ones I described. Maybe so. I hope I’m not the only nut in the world.
