Appling Christian Academy Band to perform Spring Benefit Concert

Posted by
Staff Writer
in News
Wednesday, April 5. 2017
Comments (0)
On Thursday, April 6, Appling Christian Academy will be performing its Spring Concert. This year 100 percent of the proceeds from this concert will go to benefit Phoebe’s Home.

Phoebe’s Home is a local facility that provides a safe living environment for single mothers-to-be. These ladies are given a place to stay, help with their prenatal care, and assistance getting back on their feet financially after their little one arrives. Since none of the women are charged for these services, Phoebes Home is totally dependent upon private donations to continue their ministry.
Admission to the concert will be $5.00 per person. Because Phoebe’s home houses expectant mothers and mothers with newborn babies, they can also use items such as diapers, baby wipes, Desitin ointment, baby powder, and other such items as would be needed for a new baby. A donation of these items can be made in lieu of a cash donation for admission to the concert.

The goal of the ACA band is to raise $500.00 to help Phoebe’s Home minister to the women of our area. If you would like to help Phoebe’s Home but you cannot attend the concert, donations of cash or new baby items can be dropped off at Appling Christian Academy any time before April 7.

More information about the ministry of Phoebe’s Home can be obtained by visiting its Facebook page “Phoebe’s Home”.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner