On Thursday, April 6, Appling Christian Academy will be performing its Spring Concert. This year 100 percent of the proceeds from this concert will go to benefit Phoebe’s Home.
Phoebe’s Home is a local facility that provides a safe living environment for single mothers-to-be. These ladies are given a place to stay, help with their prenatal care, and assistance getting back on their feet financially after their little one arrives. Since none of the women are charged for these services, Phoebes Home is totally dependent upon private donations to continue their ministry.
Appling Christian Academy Band to perform Spring Benefit Concert
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)