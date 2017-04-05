McDaniel and Norris wed in January rites

Maegan McDaniel, daughter of Chad and Pebbles McDaniel, and Jeremy Norris, son of Keith and Laura Norris, were united in marriage on January 27.
This bride is the granddaughter of Earl and Fannie Mae McDaniel. The groom is the grandson of Madeline Sapp and Lonnie and Sue Norris, all of Baxley.

Maegan is a 2015 graduate of Appling Christian Academy and is attending South Georgia College to become a registered nurse.

Jeremy is a 2016 graduate of Appling County High School and currently attends South Georgia College with plans to earn a degree in the medical field.The couple will reside in Baxley.
