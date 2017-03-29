Arrests and thefts top report

Sheriff Mark Melton reports the following activity handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.
On March 11, during a routine traffic stop on Blackshear Highway led to the arrest of Dylan Elisha Christopher, 18, of Baxley. Christopher was charged with furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person below legal age.
March 11, answered a call to Crosby Chapel Church Road in reference to a burglary that had already occurred. The complainant stated person(s) unknown pried open his back door and entered the residence. Items missing from the residence included three watches, a gold rope necklace and matching bracelet, an Acer tablet, $2800.00 cash and some medication.
March 12, answered a call to Parkers in reference to a confused person. Appling EMS was called and subject was transported to Appling HealthCare System.
March 12, answered a call to Deens Landing Road in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated several items were missing. Items that were taken included a Insigna television, Dell computer, six wall mirrors, seven lamps, clothes, freezer, couch, box type shop fan, wooden bench, dresser and a tool box with miscellaneous tools.
March 12, answered a call to River Loop Road in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated her antique pie safe has been stolen. The pie safe is valued at $1,000.00.
March 13, while on patrol a deputy observed a gold Mazda car parked in the roadway on Oak Ridge Road. The vehicle was unoccupied and left unattended. The vehicle was towed due to it being a road hazard.
March 13, answered a call to Quail Hollow Road in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated person(s) unknown broke the dead bolt lock and entered her residence. Items missing included a pickle jar containing approximately $200.00 worth of change, a gold and diamond ring, a red heart ring, a blue and diamond heart ring and a middle school class ring.
March 13, answered a call to U.S. 1 North in reference to a vehicle fire. Upon deputies arriving, members of the Altamaha Fire Department were in the process of containing the fire. The complainant stated he noticed the truck smoking and visible flames. The vehicle was left well off the roadway and complainant was advised to retrieve the vehicle the following morning.
March 13, answered a call to Omega Cemetery Road in reference to a burglary. Upon deputies arriving, they noticed a large door in the rear of the shop was slightly open. After a complete check, no one was located inside and the shop was secured.
To see the complete report pick-up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
.