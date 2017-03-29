On Thursday, March 23, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), conducted “Operation Clean Sweep II.” This was a collaborative effort by local, state and federal law enforcement to search out and find parole, probation and county warrant fugitives attempting to escape capture. Agencies that assisted in this effort were DCS Criminal Intelligence Unit, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The result of these agencies intelligence-driven effort was potential current addresses/locations for parolee/probationer and county warrant absconders.
With the above provided information, the ACSO, DCS, Baxley Police Department, Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 Unit, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Jesup Police Department, Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, GBI, Georgia State Patrol, Southeastern Drug Task Force, Motor Carrier Compliance Division and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, consisting of approximately 70 officers, attempted to serve over forty (40) felony warrants.
Pictured - SHERIFF MARK MELTON (FAR RIGHT) IS SHOWN WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT PERSONNEL FROM AROUND THE STATE WHO GATHERED IN APPLING COUNTY LAST WEEK FOR OPERATION CLEAN SWEEP II.
To see the complete story pick-up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner today or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
.