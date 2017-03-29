Hazel Lafaye Lamb, age 84, of Baxley passed away Monday, March 20, 2017 at her residence.
Mrs. Lamb was born January 16, 1933 in Appling County to the late Johnny Coursey and the late Ruth Richardson Coursey. She was a faithful lifetime member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Lamb enjoyed gardening, flowers, watching and feeding birds and spending time with grandchildren, great-grandchildren and enjoyed visiting with her friends.
Survivors include her daughters and sons in law, Becky and Cotton Murray and Edwina and Tommy Steverson, all of Baxley; grandchildren, Karrie (Tony) Carter, Brian (Rhonda) Murray and Blake (Chelsey) Jones; great grandchildren, Mallory Carter, Kylie Carter, Colby Carter, Mackenzie Black, Ricky Black, Maggie Murray, Russ Murray, Allyson Jones, Brantley Jones, Morgan Jones and Bella Steverson; brothers, James Edward Coursey of Indian Harbor Beach, FL and Lonnie Coursey of Valdosta.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from Zion Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Wayne Williamson, the Rev. Rick Brown and the Rev. Tommy Kelly officiating. Burial followed in the Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Blake Jones, Brian Murray, Tony Carter, Colby Carter, Dennis Lamb, Mike Lamb, Ed Lamb and Ricky Black.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Adult Ladies Sunday School Class of Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Musical selections were rendered by Floyd Hunter, David Williams and Julie Bond.
Remembrances may be made to the Leukemia/ Lymphoma Society P.O. Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.