Talmadge R. (Buddy) Stone, age 83, of Baxley, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Appling HealthCare System in Baxley.
Mr. Stone was a native of Appling County and was the youngest son of John and Lillian Stone. He began his adult life by serving in the Korean War as a staff sargent. He then became a Licensed Dispensing Optician in Savannah, working with Savannah Optical for 42 years. Buddy was a past president of the Optimist Club. He was a member of Graham United Methodist Church and also attended Zoar Baptist Church with his loving wife of 30 years, Diana Stone.
Survivors include his wife, Diana Burns Stone of Baxley; daughter, Rhonda Morris (Pete) of Hazlehurst; sons, Randy Stone (Carol) of Savannah and Charles Robert Newsome (Shanna) of Atlanta; sisters, Jessie Flecklinger of Charlotte N.C., Lanelle Stone of Savannah and Cora Chamblin of Manzinola, Co.; grandchildren, Taylor Yost, Bradley and Colby Stone and Cecilia and Coleman Newsome; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Zoar Baptist Church with the Rev. Doug Cone and Mr. Bayne Stone officiating. Interment followed in the Graham United Methodist Church Cemetery with military honors.
Honorary pallbearers were his bingo club.
Active pallbearers were Jarod Stone, Coleman Newsome, Bradley Stone, Colby Stone, Bill Griffin, Roger Cain, Ridge Stone and Don Hodges.
Musical selections were rendered by SonJa Cain, Sandra Smith and Claire Hodges.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements for Talmadge R. (Buddy) Stone, age 83, of Baxley.