Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral service of Azalee Green Williams, age 83, who passed away Friday, March 24, 2017 at her residence under the care of Community Hospice. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; a retired seamstress and attended Carters Chapel Church of God of Prophecy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Willie Williams; two sons, Phillip Poole, Jr. and Larry Williams; daughter, Glenda Sue Poole; granddaughter, Kayla Poole Harmon and her parents, Buster and Julie Bates Green.
Surviving is her two daughters, Pat and Glen Carter of Baxley and Tammy and Glenn Smith of Baxley; one son, Roger and Kim Williams of Baxley; five grandchildren, Casey and Kim Tomberlin, Jason and Mandy Moody, Kole and Chasity Walker, Jeremy and Julie Hallman and Matthew Smith; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Willie Ruth Courson of Baxley and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from the Miles-Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Andrew and Glenda Kersey officiating.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Kole Walker, Matthew Smith, Corey Tomberlin, Halen Tomberlin, Peyton Tomberlin and Thomas Harmon.
Musical selections were by Sandra Kersey and Jerry Kersey.
Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Mrs. Azalee Green Williams.