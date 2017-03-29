It certainly has me down and here’s why. Our family of four was paying approximately $700.00 or a little less per month when the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was enacted. We had wonderful coverage, both medical and prescription, with low deductibles. Flash forward to 2017. We now have terrible coverage with high deductibles (if you can even find a doctor who will accept it), practically no prescription coverage, and oh by the way, we now pay $1,400.00 per month. So much for, “If you like your health care coverage you can keep it”. One of the biggest lies ever told to the American people in my personal opinion.
I thank God everyday of my life that my family has remained healthy.
Last week the nation watched the ultimate fumble. For the entire time since ACA was enacted republicans in the House and Senate have promised the American people they would repeal ACA if ever given the opportunity. They finally get the opportunity to do it and what do they do? They drop the ball. All this time they’ve made promise after promise to repeal this horrid legislation and they don’t even have an agreeable replacement ready to go when given the opportunity?
Disappointed is certainly an understatement at this point.
-Jamie Gardner
Health care got you down?
