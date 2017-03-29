The darker side of life

By Billy G. Howard

As has been the case on several occasions, this week’s column had pretty much been scripted and awaited the moment to be emailed for consideration. The delay, as has also been the case on several occasions, proved beneficial as news of a relative’s passing put me in a completely different frame of mind. When information of my cousin’s death came this past Saturday, March 25th, the resulting “should’ve - could’ve - would’ve” debate had me contending with myself for hours.
The fact of the matter being; I’d received notice Ms. Marva (Mot) Edwards wasn’t doing well a few weeks before and reasoned on taking the trip to south Florida “as soon as time permits.” Unfortunately, time had no intention of turning me loose long enough to make the five hour drive as life continued to happen. There was an issue encountered with my car, the matter of me being a little under the weather for a couple weeks and circumstances concerning a plumbing issue at the house which was followed by yet another controversy regarding a possible roof leak. In short, life has a way of displaying little sympathy in relation to situations that have a tendency to hinder its on-going process.
There’s an old adage that questions; “Why put off for tomorrow what you can do today?” The King James Bible declares in Proverbs 27:1 “Boast not thyself of to morrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth” which essentially establishes tomorrow’s not promised to anyone. It goes without fail that common practice would have people formulate plans for days, weeks, months or even years in advance when there’s never a guarantee the next moment will be realized.

If a person is occasioned to waste money, thought, opportunity or most anything else arrangements can be made to recover or make it up by working harder, reconsidering or volleying for another chance. Time is the one priceless resource that can never be restored and, once gone, can’t be recaptured. A very wise older gentleman once informed he had no desire to be associated with a person “who don’t own a time piece.” His reasoning confirmed that “if a man wasn’t interested in respecting time that the Good Lord give him in this world, he’d have no respect for somebody else’s either.”


