Another world

By Mary Ann Ellis

I am officially retired, but I teach a college English class a couple of mornings a week. On mornings when I don’t go to school, the dogs and I head out early to the back yard where I drink my coffee on the deck; they dash off to assess the damage the squirrels and birds have done during the night. Charlie particularly hates having the birds feasting at the feeders and scares them away by barking stridently at them. He doesn’t abide birds flying over his backyard either without protest. He can’t really stop them physically, but he can bark loud and long. I can almost hear the birds laughing at his antics. They of course know that he’s no threat to them.
One morning last week when we stepped out the back door, a loud and raucous clamor filled the branches of the three oaks out in the back yard. The dogs and I were somewhat taken aback by the unusual noise. As I strode over to feed our elderly cat, I glanced up into the trees and saw a huge number of birds. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen that many at one time before and they were all screaming hoarsely at the dogs. I fetched my coffee and sat in the hammock under the oaks to watch the spectacle as I drank, carefully shielding my mug with my hand.

At this point, I could see blue jays, cardinals, wrens, and other birds that I didn’t recognize in the branches directly above me. As they scolded, the new spring leaves shimmered in the morning sunlight, swayed slightly by the gentle breeze. None of the pesky insects of the season had stirred yet, even though they’re back already. I’m not sure they ever left actually. Even the gnats are here, as I discovered when I was cutting grass on Saturday evening.

