Another world

By Mary Ann Ellis
I am officially retired, but I teach a college English class a couple of mornings a week. On mornings when I don’t go to school, the dogs and I head out early to the back yard where I drink my coffee on the deck; they dash off to assess the damage the squirrels and birds have done during the night. Charlie particularly hates having the birds feasting at the feeders and scares them away by barking stridently at them. He doesn’t abide birds flying over his backyard either without protest. He can’t really stop them physically, but he can bark loud and long. I can almost hear the birds laughing at his antics. They of course know that he’s no threat to them.
