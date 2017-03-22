Back in the 1970’s this man owned a country store that sat right beside his house and of course like all good country folk he followed the blue law that now wasn’t really being enforced and he did not open on Sunday. He had recently gotten saved and he worked in the church as the Sunday School superintendent, but the devil set a trap for him. One Sunday a man came by right when it was time for him to go to church and came to his house and begged him to open the store for just a minute so he could get some milk for the baby. So this kind hearted man say, “ Ok!” Big mistake! Oh, but for the baby! You see the devil uses things and people that are close to our heart so we can’t say, no! Oh, but we can! He could have said, “ Here take this I’ve got in the refrigerator and then come back tomorrow!” So, while he serviced this customer then another stopped and walked in and some more. All with needy stories. So he told his wife to go on and tell the preacher he got hung up. Well, it wasn’t long before he quit church and started opening his store on Sunday and he lost out with God. The bible says, “What would you give in exchange for your soul?” The bible also says for us to beware! The devil is seeking whoever he can devour. My father said that when he first got saved the devil would send kin folk around on Sunday just before time to go to Sunday School and church and they fell for that trick until my dad woke up and when they would come, the he would say, “Come on and go to church with us. If no then we will see you later!” Amen to that!