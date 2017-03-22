I do not have time to tell about Gideon, Barak, Samson, Jephthah, David, Samuel and the prophets, 33 who through faith conquered kingdoms, administered justice, and gained what was promised; who shut the mouths of lions, 34 quenched the fury of the flames, and escaped the edge of the sword; whose weakness was turned to strength; and who became powerful in battle and routed foreign armies. 35 Women received back their dead, raised to life again. Others were tortured and refused to be released, so that they might gain a better resurrection. 36 Some faced jeers and flogging, while still others were chained and put in prison. 37 They were stoned; they were sawed in two; they were put to death by the sword. They went about in sheepskins and goatskins, destitute, persecuted and mistreated— 38 the world was not worthy of them. They wandered in deserts and mountains, and in caves and holes in the ground. 39 These were all commended for their faith, yet none of them received what had been promised. 40 God had planned something better for us so that only together with us would they be made perfect. NIV
The Scripture reference is longer than I normally cite however I could not bring myself to use any less than I did. There is a need for me to grasp as much of the whole experience as possible. I need to hear from God and I believe He has already provided the answer, and yet I still find myself wanting to control the outcome. To put it painstakingly blunt, I am in my own way. I am in the middle of a trial on two fronts. One is most definitely physical in nature; the other is more of a spiritual battle. Both are formidable and must be confronted or they will not concede. I am frustrated by my inability to control either situation, yes I actually said CONTROL and I meant it. I have a set of problems and I am …not in control… and it is driving me crazy. Ok, ok, ok, I didn’t say I was right I said I did not like it when I was …not in control…. Before you climb on your high horse and say, “I knew he was that way … about, well, everything,” please remember I live in and around many of your lives, and I see the same flaw in you too. So there, all that proves is that we know and love each other but it does not offer a solution for me or for you.
