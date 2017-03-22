Being a modest and much-beloved columnist can get testy at times

Instead, I must apply for my annual recertification as a modest and much-beloved columnist. This is not unlike propane tank recertification, only a lot more dangerous. Propane tanks don’t tend to blow up when called a bed-wetting liberal by an angry white guy or the southernmost part of a northbound equine by a — well — bed-wetting liberal. (Those weren’t her exact words, but I am sure you get the gist of what she was saying.) Editors would likely find a propane tank easier to manage and wouldn’t have to spend a lot of time explaining to angry readers why they keep running a propane tank on their pages each week.
Now, if you will excuse me, I must get to my paperwork. It has to be turned in today. Otherwise, I will have to pay a late fee and then be required to watch a rerun of the 2016 scrum between the student-athletes from UGA and You-Know-Where Institute of Technology. Actually, I am only required to watch the last 36 seconds of that debacle but that is punishment enough.
QUESTION ONE: HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOUR POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY?
Besides being called a bed-wetting liberal by an angry white guy or one end of an equine headed in the other direction by a bed-wetting liberal? Gee, I don’t know. Maybe a horse’s patoot who wets his bed?
GIVE AN EXAMPLE OF WHERE YOUR COLUMN MADE A DIFFERENCE:
That’s easy. The Jekyll Island Authority announced it was going to shoot the whitetail deer on the island because they were a nuisance (the deer, not members of the Jekyll Island Authority.) Since I believe most tourists come to Jekyll Island to see the deer and not members of the Jekyll Island Authority, I suggested that the whitetail deer shoot members of the Jekyll Island Authority. That seems to have solved the problem.
