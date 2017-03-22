Dr. Hilton Barton Purvis, age 76, of Bonaire, died Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Dr. Purvis was born April 3, 1940 in Vidalia to the late John Barton Purvis and the late Katie Mosley Purvis and then moved to Baxley in 1942. He was a graduate of Appling County High School Class of 1957 and graduated Civil Engineer from Southern Technical Institute in 1960. In 1968 he graduated from the University of Georgia with Bachelor of Science-Double Major Degrees and later received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of North Carolina in 1972. He was a member of the Satilla Area Dental Society. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and served in various positions with the Boy Scout Troop 472 in Baxley.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda Purvis of Bonaire; son and daughter in law, Matthew Barton and Brandi Noles Purvis of Bonaire; sister, Gladys Rose Shuman of Vidalia; one nephew, Lee Shuman of Vidalia.
Memorial services were held Monday, March 13, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Meguiar officiating and eulogy by Chris Taylor.
Honorary Pallbearers were Donald Nesmith, Bobby Lewis, Billy Lewis, Don Sears, Bill Bowers, Bill Baker, Chris Taylor, Jerry Baxley, Austin Keels and the late Floyd Evans.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.