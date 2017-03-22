Harriett Anita Quattlebaum, age 87, of Baxley died early Monday morning March 14, 2017 at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after an extended illness.
She was a native of Bacon County but had lived many years in Baxley. She was daughter of the late Aaron Sellers and Ida Mae Thomas Sellers and was also preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. John (Pat) Patrick Quattlebaum a brother Harold Sellers and a brother-in-law Norman McKinney. Anita was a member of Miles Chapel Baptist Church in Appling County.
Survivors include three sons, David C. Quattlebaum (Valria) of Bluffton, SC, John C. Quattlebaum (Regina) of Baxley, James D. (Jim) Quattlebaum (Debbie) of Jackson, and a daughter, Patricia Ann Todd (Travis) of Metter. Two brothers, Dwight Sellers (Sandra) of Alma, Maxwell (Max) Sellers (Shirley) of Ricon, a sister Marilyn McKinney of Baxley, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren three great-great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Crosby Funeral Home with the Rev. Doug Weisel, the Rev. John Jackson and the Rev. Mark Sellers officiating.
Interment followed in Pine Lawn Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Saturday morning from 11:00 a.m. until funeral time at 2:00.
Active pallbearers were Josh Sears, Al Hill, Levy and Sean Quattlebaum, Jonathan and Aaron Jackson.
Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of all the arrangements.