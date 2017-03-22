Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services of George Aubrey Reeves, age 67, who passed away Friday, March 17, 2017 at his residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.
He was a native of Ben Hill County living the past 15 years in Baxley; a retired radio operator with the Georgia State Patrol, AF4XR HAM radio operator, retiree of the Georgia National Guard, EMT, a substitute teacher with the Appling County School System and a member of the Baxley First Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Wilson and Grace Williamson Reeves and his previous wife, Kathy Foley Reeves.
Surviving is his wife, Sharon Cobb Kerr Reeves of Baxley; two sons, the Reverend Robby and wife, Alli Kerr of Macon and Rusty Kerr of Baxley; brother, Bob Reeves of Houston, TX; brother-in-law, Eddie Foley of FL; niece, Chelsea Reeves Cramer of Norfolk, VA and nephew, Ken Reeves of Jacksonville, AL.
Memorial services were held Monday, March 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Baxley First Baptist Church with the Reverend Robby Kerr officiating.
Musical selections were by Cathy Branch.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the church.
Honorary Pallbearers were the staff of Comfort Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or Comfort Care Hospice, 88 Heritage St. Baxley, GA 31513.
