William Terrell “Ted” Webb, Jr., age 68, of Baxley died Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Mr. Webb was born May 24, 1948 in Clinch County to the late William Terrell Webb, Sr. and the late Lura Nell Swearingen Webb. He was a member of Mossy Pond Gun Club and was a graduate of Clinch County High School graduating class of 1966 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Valdosta State College. Mr. Webb retired from Amoco Fabrics and Fibers as the Accounting Supervisor.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda McNeal Webb of Baxley; two daughters and sons in law, Allison Webb and Chad Carpenter of Tifton and Kayla Branch and Jonathan Mann of Surrency; two sons, William Terrell Webb, III of Kansas City, Missouri and Channing Branch of Baxley; a step mother, Mervin Lee Webb of Homerville; sister and brother in law, Lynn Webb and Glynn Whittington of Homerville; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Jonathan Mann officiating. Interment followed in Pine Forest Cemetery in Homerville at 3:00 PM.
Active pallbearers were C.L. Pafford, Jr., David Pafford, Danny Leccese, Andy Wagner, Wayne McGee and Melvin Rowell.
Honorary Pallbearers were his grandchildren, Shollee Branch, Kate Carpenter, Kaydan Mann, Carter Branch, Bowen Carpenter, Lincoln Mann and Knox Mann; members of the Mossy Pond Gun Club; Bowen Tyre, Jace Tyre, and Zane Lee.
Musical selections were rendered by Andy Kemp.
Arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.