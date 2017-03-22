Twelve indicted

Wednesday, March 22. 2017
Judge Robert Guy opened indictments in Appling County Superior Court on March 13.

There were 12 subjects that appeared in Appling County Superior Court. Listed are the subjects that were indicted.

Kayla Duron Carelock - Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and crossing the guard line with contraband.

Denzel Rashad Hill - Burglary in first degree - two counts.

George Charles Wolfe - Insurance fraud, theft by deception and making a false statement.

Tommy Franklin Floyd - Insurance fraud and theft by deception.

Timothy Luke Taylor - Insurance fraud and theft by deception.

Colby Rudoplh Collins - Insurance fraud and theft by deception


