Kimbrel performs at Carnegie Hall

John Thomas Kimbrel, Appling County native and current student at Mercer University, Macon, recently had the honor of performing in concert with the Mercer Singers at New York City’s revered Carnegie Hall.
The Mercer Singers, is an ensemble of 48 voices, and is the primary touring choral ensemble of Mercer. Under the leadership of Dr. Stanley L. Roberts since 1995, the choir has performed throughout the U.S. and experienced six highly successful international tours. This was the choir’s first performance in Carnegie Hall, one of the greatest concert venues in the world.
The concert featured three unique musical components: a performance by the Mercer Singers, works by the string orchestra of Mercers Robert McDuffie Center for Strings and a performance of John Rutter’s Requiem. The chorus performing the Requiem had a total of 175 voices consisting of the Mercer Singers along with Mercer Singers alumni, musicians from the Chancel Choir of the First Baptist Church of Christ in Macon, the Choral Society of Middle Georgia and The Chancel Choir of Shallowford Presbyterian Church in Atlanta.
In addition to the Carnegie Hall concert, the Mercer Singers also presented a special concert at the famed New York City’s Steinway and Sons Hall.
John Thomas, a member of the 2014 graduating class of Appling County High School participated in the choral programs of the Appling County School System; beginning in elementary school with the ACE’s Show Choir and continued through his senior year as a member of the high school’s Appling Applause Show Choir. John Thomas auditioned and was selected as a member of the Mercer Singers his freshman year of college and has been performing with the group for the last three years.
