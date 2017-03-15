Sapp presents water audit results to Baxley City Council

Sapp stated that the net water loss that was unaccounted for was .07 percent. Out of the 259.4 million gallons pumped only 3.2 million couldn’t be accounted for. Sapp said that doing better from the accounting office to fixing broken lines quickly is part of the reason for the favorable report. Mayor Rigdon spoke for the council when he said he appreciated the good job Dale and the water department does. A motion was made, seconded and unanimously passed to approve the 2016 Water Audit.
Other motions made, seconded and unanimously passed included:
• The following idividuals were submitted to the Baxley-Appling County Hospital Authority to fill a position. They are Kelly Stone (nominated by Tim Varnadore), Patricia McTier (nominated by Dr. Esco Hall, Jr.) and Cheryl Nipper (nominated by Mayor Rigdon).
• To commit to funding half of the cash match (approximately $15,000) with the County in applying for state grant funds for sidewalks on state rights of way only. The project would add sidewalk by the Elementary/Primary School Complex from Auburn Street down to Satilla Church Road, if funded.
• To execute the plans to replace the aging lift station on Sursson Street, which would include an additional pump at a costs of $33,000, not including the labor. City Manager Jeff Baxley stressed that this needed to be done and the job would take several days so they would need temporary pumps and would have to contract outside the city due to the wells being too deep for the city to do.
