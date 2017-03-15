Nathan Burke, age 80, of Baxley passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Burke was born January 27, 1937 in Amissville, Virginia. He was the son of the late Athey Buckner Burke and Dissie Jane Jenkins Burke. He had resided in Arlington, Virginia before moving to Baxley in 1993. Mr. Burke was a member of Friendship Congregational Christian Church and was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Irma Barnes, three sisters Inez Whorton, Dorothy Whorton and Ida Mae Clark, two brothers, Lee Burke, Ronnie Burke and grandson Kelly Alston Chancey.
Survivors include his wife, Willie Mae Burke of Baxley; three daughters, Kathy Chancey, Karen Swain and Angelisa Hodges all of Baxley; a sister, Pearl McChonchie of Spotsylvania, Virginia; four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Justin McLellan, the Rev. Rick Brown and the Rev. Wayne Williamson officiating.
Interment followed in Zoar Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were David Chancey, Justin Swain, Lance Swain, David Brue, Tommy Peavey and William Holton.
Honorary Pallbearers were all friends in attendance.
Musical selections were rendered by Debbie Taylor and George Whorton.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.