Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Kandie Eason, age 39, who passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at her residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.
She was a lifelong resident of Appling County.
She was preceded in death by her father Vernice L. Eason, Jr.
Survivors include three sons, David Purvis of Swainsboro, Joshua Purvis and Blake Purvis, both of Rincon; parents, Earl and Carolyn Moore of Baxley; three brothers, Jamie Eason of Baxley, Dustin Eason and Justin Eason both of Northport, FL; a host of aunts, uncles, nephews and other family also survive.
A private memorial service will be held by the family.
Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Kandie Eason.