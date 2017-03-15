Kathryn Williamson NeeSmith, age 82, of Baxley died Monday, March 6, 2017.
Mrs. NeeSmith was born August 27, 1934 in Jeff Davis County to the late Olen Kitchens and Etta Mae O’Brien Beach. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and was a retired cafeteria worker with Plant Hatch. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Leon Williamson, Hugh Vernon NeeSmith and brothers, Mike Kitchens, Jimmy Kitchens and Dennis Kitchens.
Survivors include her daughters and son in law, Janice and Lash Hayes of Lyons and Karon Milton of Baxley; sister and brother in law, Betty and Billy Mattox of Eden; grandchildren, Danelle White and Chris (Daina) Milton, great grandchildren, Kameron, Aiden, Micah and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services were held Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Baptist Church with the Rev. Justin McLellan and the Rev. Rick Brown officiating.
Inurnment will be in Omega Cemetery at a later date.
Musical selections were rendered by the Rev. Rick Brown, Cathy Stephens and Linda Webber.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.