Barbara Jeanne Parrott departed this life on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the Harborview Health Systems in Jesup, where she had been residing since December, 2014.
Barbara was born on Feb. 2, 1926, in Kewanee, Illinois, to the late Jean Laurent DeCamp and Helen Ruth (Boise) DeCamp. Moving to Texarkana, Arkansas, in 1934, she grew up with her older brother, Malcolm Neil DeCamp and sisters Patsy Helen Estep of Tyler, Texas, and Alys Jo Wall of Texarkana, Arkansas. Malcolm was a pilot in the Army Air Forces. He was killed in World War II in a training mission in the states.
Barbara attended Texarkana, Arkansas, High School and graduated in 1943. During the war effort, she worked at the Army Depot before marrying Cornelius Henry Parrott on July 12, 1944. Cornelius served in the Army Air Forces as a B25 bombardier. During their 52 years together, Barbara and Neil (Cork) lived in Arkansas, Illinois, Washington, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Georgia, Texas, and Oklahoma. While living in Bartlesville, Ok., Barbara grieved the loss of her husband, Neil, who passed away on 20 Feb, 1996, and her beloved daughter, Susan Jeanne Parrott who passed away on June 07, 2000. Barbara moved to Surrency in November, 2003, to be near her son, Stephen Laurent Parrott and daughter in-law, the late Cheri’ Suzon (Lightsey) Parrott.
Barbara was a devoted wife and mother to her family. Her oldest child, Edward Neil Parrott, and daughter in-law, Patricia, reside in Crownsville, Maryland. She had eight grandchildren: Neil’s and Patricia’s four are Neil C., Nathan, Ned, and Nancy, and Steve’s and Cheri’s four are Stephen M., Amber, Rachel, and Daniel. She had thirteen grandchildren. Barbara was a talented artist working in woodcarvings and reliefs as well as painting. Loving her Lord Jesus Christ, she attended Unity Church of God in Jesup.
Her services were held at Swain Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on March 11 with Pastor Calvin Anderson of Unity Church of God (Jesup) ministering. Interment followed in Zion Church of God Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Neil Conrad, Nicholas Henry, David Keneipp and Justin McLellan.
Musical selections were rendered by Glynda Reeves.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.