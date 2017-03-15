Gwendolyn Baxley Ponsell, 87, of Hortense passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Hospice of Golden Isles in Brunswick following an extended illness.
Born on June 14, 1929 in Baxley, her parents were Ernest Mitchell Baxley and Jennie Beecher Baxley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Julian Ponsell and her brother, Jackie Baxley.
Gwen was a member of the King Memorial Baptist Church and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Along with classmates she was a basketball legend at Baxley High School from 1946-1948 and an all sports fan. Her accomplishments of making All State four or five times and got awarded for full scholarship to the University of Ga. playing 160 games without loss. A record which has not been broken. Gwendolyn owned and operated Palm Florist from 1988-2003. She was the founder and organizer of the Golden Oldies Group. She loved music and singing.
Survivors include her children, Michelle Ponsell Fox of Nahunta and Tommy Ponsell (Audrey) of Axson, a special “son”, Joey Dykes of Nahunta, two brothers, Ronnie Baxley (Sissy) of Hortense and Gerald Baxley of Nahunta, one sister, Cheryl Buie (Kermit) of Mt. Pleasant, five grandchildren, Tia Janeen Johnson (Matthew) of Flowery Branch, Ashton Fox of Hortense, T.J. Ponsell of Blackshear, Ashlee Ellis (Keagan) of Ambrose and Michael Brown of Valdosta. Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Visitation was held Sunday, March 5, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home.
A funeral service was held Monday, March 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Rowell and Knot Culpepper officiating.
Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Jerry Hutcheson, Terry Steedley, Clayton Johnson, Tony Rowell, Dean Buie, and Wyatt Blount.
Honorary Pallbearers were The Golden Oldies Singing Group.
Arrangements were made with Frye Funeral Home.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.