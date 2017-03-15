The cost of “Free”

The purveyors of these increasingly bothersome ads have become craftier as when we find ways to block the pesky invaders, they just develop more skillful methods of getting around the obstacles.
Needless-to-say, the advertisement did catch my attention and momentarily distracted me from my intended purpose. Before I’d realized having taken the bait, nearly twenty minutes had passed and two or three “free” items had been selected for a thirty day trial period. I should have noticed the “fly in the milk” when the third page of the “application” requested my credit card information but it was a “molasses on a Maine winter day” for me. For those readers who might be wearing an overcoat, that means I was having a little trouble connecting the dots.
At any rate, by conclusion of the automated call, I’d elected for the “free” trial of three dietary supplements designed to do everything short of making me more attractive. Admittedly, the body ain’t exactly what it used to be and the daily morning workout has been reduced to whatever day I can. Taking that into consideration, I figured, “What the heck? With a pill for darned near everything imaginable, something is bound to work.”
Everything was so convenient and it wasn’t even necessary to speak with a person in the process of placing the order. Assurance of a thirty day money back guarantee made the feat even more appealing as the “system” specified I could use the product for twenty-five of the thirty days, return the unused portion, and still qualify for a full refund. My best impression of a wide mouth bass saw me take the bait; hook, line and sinker as the only responsibility I had was to cover shipping costs. Now that I think of it, $12.95 did seem a bit much for shipping three vitamin bottles but I reasoned the cost justifiable as the product was to be received within two to three business days.
