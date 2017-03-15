The cost of “Free”

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, March 15. 2017
Comments (0)
By: Billy G. Howard
While sitting at my trusty computer researching the proper method to start a blog, one of those intrusive (appropriately named) “pop-ups” attacked the laptop screen.

The purveyors of these increasingly bothersome ads have become craftier as when we find ways to block the pesky invaders, they just develop more skillful methods of getting around the obstacles.

Needless-to-say, the advertisement did catch my attention and momentarily distracted me from my intended purpose. Before I’d realized having taken the bait, nearly twenty minutes had passed and two or three “free” items had been selected for a thirty day trial period. I should have noticed the “fly in the milk” when the third page of the “application” requested my credit card information but it was a “molasses on a Maine winter day” for me. For those readers who might be wearing an overcoat, that means I was having a little trouble connecting the dots.

At any rate, by conclusion of the automated call, I’d elected for the “free” trial of three dietary supplements designed to do everything short of making me more attractive. Admittedly, the body ain’t exactly what it used to be and the daily morning workout has been reduced to whatever day I can. Taking that into consideration, I figured, “What the heck? With a pill for darned near everything imaginable, something is bound to work.”

Everything was so convenient and it wasn’t even necessary to speak with a person in the process of placing the order. Assurance of a thirty day money back guarantee made the feat even more appealing as the “system” specified I could use the product for twenty-five of the thirty days, return the unused portion, and still qualify for a full refund. My best impression of a wide mouth bass saw me take the bait; hook, line and sinker as the only responsibility I had was to cover shipping costs. Now that I think of it, $12.95 did seem a bit much for shipping three vitamin bottles but I reasoned the cost justifiable as the product was to be received within two to three business days.

To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner